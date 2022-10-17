Akshay Kumar rubbishes report about owning private jet: Will call out baseless lies about me

scorecardresearch
On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his next feature film Ram Setu, set to be released in theatres countrywide on October 25.

Written by PTI
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Sunday dismissed a news report claiming that he owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore. Calling the report a “baseless lie”, the 55-year-old actor said he will continue to call out falsehood written about him.

“Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. “Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. #POFbyAK,” Kumar wrote on Twitter.

The Cuttputlli actor also posted a screenshot of the report that featured his photo along with his Bellbottom co-star Vaani Kapoor standing in front of a private jet. The caption of the picture mentioned that the aircraft reportedly “costs around Rs 260 crore”.

On the work front, Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his next feature film Ram Setu, set to be released in theatres countrywide on October 25.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, the action-adventure movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and veteran actor Nassar in pivotal roles.

