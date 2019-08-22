Akshay Kumar ranks in highest-paid actors in the world list by Forbes

Akshay Kumar gave back to back box office hits in last one year. (Image: Akshay Kumar/Facebook)

The Mission Mangal star and the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar ranked fourth in the list released by Forbes which comprises world’s ten highest-paid actors. The actor with an earning of 65 million USD was just behind Iron Man ‘Robert Downey Jr’ in the Forbes list. While Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock topped the list with an earning of 89.4 million USD, the actor who has played Thor for MCU, ‘Chris Hemsworth’ secured the second position with an earning of 76.4 million USD. The earnings that have been taken into account, are for the period of June 2018 to June 2019 as informed by Forbes.

The total earning of Akshay Kumar during this period was a whopping Rs 486 crore, much more than some other prominent international celebrities like Jackie Chan, Bradley Cooper, Will Smith among others. Kumar’s earning ranked up so high due to his success in the Bollywood. The actor gave back-to-back box-office hits in last one year.

Dwayne Johnson who topped the list registered an earning of as much as Rs 693 crore in the same period. Other than Akshay Kumar the only non-Hollywood actor to feature in the list is Jackie Chan who earned 58 million USD (approximately Rs 417 crore) and ranked fifth just below the Indian actor.

According to media reports, Akshay Kumar will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan in a film that will also feature stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actor is currently working on Sooryavanshi which is a Rohit Shetty film and features Katrina kaif. He already has signed films like Laxmmi Bomb, Bacchan Pandey and Housefull 4.

Also, a report in Forbes suggested that Dwayne Johnson will receive his highest salary ever. The wrestler turned actor will be receiving as much as 23.5 million USD fro his upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level. Dwayne Johnson also garners 15 per cent of the pool from high grossing movies franchise, including the first version of the new Jumanji saga named ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’.

Informing more about Dwayne Johnson’s earnings, the report stated that the actor also earns 700,000 USD per episode for the HBO series Ballers. The list of his earning continues to the seven-figure royalties that he is entitled to his line of clothing, shoes and headphones with Under Armour.