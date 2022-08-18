Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh’s Cuttputlli motion poster is going to spook you; Watch

The motion poster teaser of Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh is out. The psychological thriller will surely send you spooky vibes. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, the motion poster begins with a visual of a gift box wrapped with mystery. The spooky music in the backdrop gives us a fair idea of what the film is going to be like. Suddenly the frame cuts to the title revelation of Cuttputlli.

Amid the failure of big films like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan at box office, Cuttputlli will be released directly released on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of Bell Bottom fame. The streamer made the movie announcement on its official Twitter page through an audio teaser.

“Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai. #ComingSoon #CuttputlliOnHotstar @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms,” read the caption of the post.

Here is the motion poster of Cuttputlli:

The screenplay and dialogues of the film are done by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include Bell Bottom and Ek Villain Returns. The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, known for Bell Bottom, Moothon, and DevD.

For the unversed, the film is an official remake of the 2018 Tamil psychological crime thriller Ratsasan, featuring Vishnu Vishal, and Amala Paul in the lead. The film was earlier titled, Miss Cinderella.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s family drama Raksha Bandhan. The film received mixed to negative reviews from the audience and critics. The actor will also be seen in Ram Setu, OMG 2, and Selfie. As per reports, Jolly LLB 3 will also start its production next year. More details about the project are awaited.

With PTI inputs