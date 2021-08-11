Akshay Kumar lauds how OTT empowered ‘character actors’; says power is only with good script

Akshay Kumar on rise of OTT platforms during pandemic

Akshay Kumar finds OTT empowering for several actors who could find themselves in a suitable position on the big screen. OTT has emerged as a stand-out entertainment platform when theatres were forced to shut down and several films choose to release only on these channels.

The actor speaking in a group interview about how OTT has been a game-changer for many he said, the platform gave opportunities to many “character actors” .He further said that the OTT has pushed the game fast as things are shoots are completed in half the time and actors who gained visibility here have all their dates booked. He even said that big stars today have dates available but not “character actors”. H further acknowledged that OTT has made the film industry more democratic, open to all and a producer need not heckle for dates from a big star as he will always have other actors ready to take his place. ‘Stardom’ the ‘Khiladi’ actor said is irrelevant if they don’t have quality scripts.

Crediting the power of script over star power he said that he is no longer missing out on good screenplays and will work out his dates to get to the project. The actor has several films in the lineup, ready for theatrical release from Sooryavanshi to spy drama BellBottom. Last year Laxmii got an OTT release. Akshay also feared that last-minute shoots can be shelved due to the uncertainty of the Covid situation.

Taking about how profitable it will be to release films in theatres now, the actor said that a major part of the revenue comes from Maharashtra nd since only 50 per cent occupancy is allowed they are going to lose out on a major share. Even though, he is ready to take the risks, hoping that Maharashtra opens up before the film’s release.

When asked if he has discussed the matter with the Maharashtra CM, he said that it is best for the CM to take his call keeping the safety of the people, and Covid cases in the state in mind.

Talking about casting Lara Dutta for the film, Akshay Kumar was quite confident that she had the right body structure, posture, and pose to play the part of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Further replying to the flak the film producers received to cast a female actor in a much older character and a male co-star in a much younger one and pitted against an even younger actress (Vaani Kapoor), he felt there’s no wrong in it as it is a ‘character’ He also referred to Rakhi playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in Bemisal and mother in Shakti and both films dong well.

BellBottom trailer was unveiled last week. The movie is set in the 1980s and is about a RAW agent trying to rescue passengers held hostage in a flight. The movie arrives n the theatres on August 19.