Akshay Kumar introduces Gold characters: Check who is playing who

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sports flick 'Gold' is all set to hit the theatres this Independence Day.

New Delhi | Published: July 5, 2018 5:12 PM
gold, gold movie, akshay kumar gold, akshay kumar, gold movie cast, gold movie characters, bollywood upcoming films, mouni roy, amit sadh, kunal kapoor, farhan akhtar, ritesh sidhwani, gold release Gold will hit the theatres on this independence day. (Twitter/Akshay Kumar)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, whose sports flick ‘Gold’ is all set to hit the theatres this Independence Day, will be seen playing the role of Tapan Das, a man who is trying to put a hockey team together to win India’s first gold medal as an independent nation. On Thursday, the actor took to Twitter to introduce the characters in the film.

Mouni Roy will be playing his wife Mrs Monobina Das in the movie. The popular TV actress will be making her Bollywood debut with the film.

Kunal Kapoor plays a coach in Gold. While introducing his character, Akshay wrote “A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team. Meet Samrat.”

Kai Poche star Amit Sadh plays the role of a stalwart player Raghubir Pratap Singh.

While introducing the debutant Sunny Kaushal who will be playing the character of Himmat Singh in Gold, the actor said that it’s not only his name which has courage, even his game is courageous.

Vineet Kumar Singh will be playing the role of Imtiaz in the film.

Akshay had shared the trailer of the movie on his Twitter handle and wrote: “Winners under British India, Legends under Free India. Witness the golden era of Indian Hockey through #Gold.” India had won its first Gold medal at the 1948 Summer Olympics. The film is set against this backdrop and will be showcasing the fascinating aspect of the pre-Independence era and the struggle of the Hockey players.

The film has been directed by Reema Kagti and produced under the Excel Entertainment Banner by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It will be clashing with the release of John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate and Deol’s ‘Yamala Pagla Deewana: Phir se’ on the box-office.

