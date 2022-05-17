Prithviraj: 50,000 costumes, 500 types of turbans on set, Akshay hails monumental undertaking

The costume department for Prithviraj created over 50,000 costumes and used 500 types of turbans for the shoot, the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer have revealed ahead of the film’s release.

Speaking on his shooting experience, Akshay said rarely did films undertake such an effort and embark on such a monumental task. He added that every element of the film, which is based on Prithviraj Chauhan’s life, had been dealt with utmost authenticity, sincerity, and reverence. The team has paid attention to the most minute details while shooting because they wanted it to be the most glorious retelling of Prithviraj’s life.

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said a special costume designer was flown in from Rajasthan for the film.

Dwivedi said detailing was a key aspect of the film. The costume department created 500 different turbans for the film, all of which were authentic replications of the turbans worn by the masses, kings, and people of various professions of the time. The makers brought in a turban expert on the set to oversee the process.

The costume department handmade 50,000 costumes for the film, Dwivedi added. The makers brought in a costume designer from Rajasthan to add authenticity. The designer and his team members stayed in Mumbai and made these costumes from scratch. Dwivedi also expressed his gratitude to producer Aditya Chopra, who believed in his vision for the film and backed him to tell a story in the grandest manner, Dwivedi added.

Based on the legendary Rajput warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly against the invasion of Muhammad of Ghor, the Akshay Kumar-starrer will witness the much-awaited debut of 2017 Miss World winner Manushi Chhillar as Prithviraj’s beloved, Sanyogita. The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Prithviraj will be released on June 3 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.