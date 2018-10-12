Akshay Kumar cancels Housefull 4 shooting, Sajid Khan steps down as director

Akshay Kumar has asked the producers of Housefull 4 to put the shooting of the movie on hold. (Source: IE)

Following sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan, Akshay Kumar has asked the producers of Housefull 4 to put the shooting of the movie on hold. Kumar, who returned to Mumbai on Thursday night, said in a tweet that he is disturbed to read about the news. Kumar said this needs stringent action and added that he will not work with any proven offenders.

“I’ve requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation. This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to sexual harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve,” a statement from the actor read.

This came after Sajid Khan, who was set to direct the film, was accused of harassment by three women – actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and a journalist. Sajid had directed the first two instalments of the film and had returned for the fourth part.

Minutes after Akshay’s tweet, Sajid Khan stepped down as the director of the film. In a statement, the director said that he has taken the decision in the wake of pressure being put on his family, my producer and the stars of Housefull 4.

“In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth. I kindly request my friends in the media to not pass judgment until the truth is out,” he tweeted.

“It took me years to get over the trauma he put me through. I was so scared around the people I worked with. And I’m sure he’s done this to so many other girls, I just want them to know they’re not alone. It’s been 7 years, and it’s about time I said it out loud,” Saloni had written in her post.

Housefull 4 is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and 70% of the shooting of the film has already been done in London and Jaisalmer. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Reteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Boma Irani, Kriti Senon and Johnny Lever.

Meanwhile, Nana Patekar was rumoured to play the role of a Ghazal singer in the movie.

Nana Patekar, was accused of harassment by Tanushree Dutta on the sets of her film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, 10 years ago. Tanushree’s allegations against Nana started the Me Too movement in India, following which many victims have come out and narrated their experiences on social media platforms.