Akshay Kumar breaks silence of citizenship controversy

Akshay Kumar is often criticized on the internet for retaining Canadian citizenship but working and staying in India, and this topic is usually brought up whenever he promotes a national cause. However, in a chat with a news portal, the actor broke his silence over the same and said that he pays taxes in India.

He further shared that he is an Indian and will continue to be so. He noted that he became a Canadian citizen at a time when his films weren’t doing well. He had considered moving to Canada to work there. According to him, around 15 of his films had not worked in the past couple of years. Akshay also faced several flops in the last couple of years from Samrat Prithviraj to Bachchan Pandey.

He noted that a friend of his who lives in Canada suggested that he should also consider moving to that country if he is not able to find success in India. He said that a lot of people in Canada are still Indians. “So I also thought that if destiny is not supporting me here then I should do something about it,” he said to Lallantop while promoting her film Raksha Bandhan.

He said that he went to Canada and applied for citizenship. After becoming a Canadian citizen, he started getting hits in his motherland and decided that he would stay in the country and continue working here. He said that he never thought about moving there ever since.

He also revealed that he has a Canadian passport, but he pays taxes in India. When asked about his passport, he said that it allows him to travel between multiple countries. He added that he always pays taxes in India and would like to state that he is an Indian. He noted that a lot of people in the country make statements about his citizenship, but he would like to maintain that he is an Indian.

In 2019, he released a statement on Twitter where he discussed his Canadian citizenship. He also stated that he has not hidden his Canadian passport and that he has not visited the country in the last seven years. He added that he was not surprised by the negative attention he received due to his citizenship.

“I have always maintained that I am an Indian citizen, and I work in the country and pay taxes. It is disappointing that the subject of my citizenship has been dragged into a controversy that is neither political nor personal. It is a matter that should be handled in a legal, non-political, and personal manner” he said.