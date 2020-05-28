  • MORE MARKET STATS

A great cause! Akshay Kumar promotes menstrual hygiene campaign for underprivileged women

Published: May 28, 2020 12:41:07 PM

Menstrual Hygiene Day: COVID doesn’t stop periods, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted on World Menstrual Hygiene Day, which is marked on 28th May every year. Emphasising on the importance of a ‘great cause that needs your support’, the actor tweeted his support with an initiative to help provide underprivileged women and stated that ‘every donation counts’. The actor is supporting an initiative by an organisation called ‘Samarpan’ which has joined hands with Ketto, an organisation led by Varun Sheth and actor Kunal Kapoor, to help daily wage earning women earn money and provide them with sanitisation kids and sanitary napkins.

Menstruation made mainstream through cinema

Indian cinema witnessed a social revolution when taboo topics related to women’s health were tackled with sensitivity and sensibility in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Padman’. The movie ‘Padman’ brought to the big screen many of the problems faced by women in rural India when they are forced to use cloth pads and how the society in general turns the other way when it comes to confronting issues related to menstrual hygiene.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor, the ‘Pad man’ narrative was placed in a rural setting, where a husband is worried about his wife’s health when he sees her discomfort while using cloth pads during her periods. Set out to find a more hygienic solution for his wife, the husband finds himself mocked, ridiculed and derided by his own family members when he makes an attempt to discuss the problem of periods, a taboo topic that widens the chasm between men and women in rural communities.

Other celebrities have also come forward to pledge their support to the menstrual hygiene initiative. Bhumi Pednekar and Diya Mirza have been actively sharing social media posts to highlight the importance of menstrual hygiene. In a tweet, Bhumi shared her support for Samarpan’s mission,which aims to supply around one lakh sanitary pads to underprivileged women in containment zones, slums and hospitals in Mumbai.

