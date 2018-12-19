Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar meet PM Narendra Modi to discuss issues faced by Indian film industry

he bollywood delegation had some of the top celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar. (Pic: Karan Johar/Twitter)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met top Bollywood actors and producers and discussed with them the issues faced by the Indian film industry. The Bollywood delegation included some of the top celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar. The Prime Minister is on a one-day visit to Maharashtra, and the Bollywood celebs came met him at Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan.

Other celebs in the delegation were top film producers such as Siddharth Roy Kapur, the president of the Film Producers Guild, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ronnie Screwvala, Rakesh Roshan, Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and Vijay Singh – CEO – Fox Star Studios.

The delegation discussed the growth potential of the Indian media and entertainment industry. According to a statement by the PIB, the delegation proposed lower and uniform GST rates for the Indian entertainment industry. PM Modi said that the Indian entertainment industry is immensely popular across the world and it can promote India’s global status as one of the key elements its soft power.

Bollywood representatives also called for the development of India’s financial capital Mumbai as the global entertainment capital. They suggested taking new initiatives and proactive approaches for the same.

The Prime Minister also assured Bollywood representatives that his government is supportive of the entertainment and media and would consider their proposals positively.

After the meeting PM Modi tweeted: “Had an extensive and fruitful interaction with a delegation from the film and entertainment industry. The delegation spoke about the studies being made by the film and entertainment industry, and gave valuable inputs relating to GST for their sector.”

Had an extensive and fruitful interaction with a delegation from the film and entertainment industry. The delegation spoke about the strides being made by the film and entertainment industry, and gave valuable inputs relating to GST for their sector. https://t.co/ulQMtxTJQj pic.twitter.com/n4Dn38EJLr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2018

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was part of the delegation Tweeted: “Heartfelt thank you to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for taking out time to hear us at length, discuss issues pertaining to our industry and assuring positive consideration of suggestions.”

Heartfelt thank you to the honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for taking out time to hear us at length, discuss issues pertaining to our industry and assuring positive consideration of suggestions. pic.twitter.com/ShGfr0Jlvu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 18, 2018

Karan Johar of Dharma Productions, in his tweet thanked the PM and said: “It was enlightening to hear the honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi share his views on our Industry’s soft power status and the strength of our cinema…he gave our media and entertainment representatives a patient and solid hearing….thank you Sir!!”

It was enlightening to hear the honourable Prime Minsiter @narendramodi share his views on our Industry’s soft power status and the strength of our cinema…he gave our media and entertainment representatives a patient and solid hearing….thank you Sir!! pic.twitter.com/BIl8ubQwYa — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 18, 2018

Earlier this year, on October 24, PM Modi met a delegation of filmmakers led Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Sidhwani in Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi is on a one-day’s visit to the western state Maharashtra in which he will launch many infrastructure and housing projects which worth about Rs 41,000 crore.