Akhil Akkineni’s Agent joins Sankranti 2023 release race

Akhil Akkineni-starrer “Agent” is the latest film that has booked Sankranti 2023 as its release date. AK Entertainments, one of the banners behind the upcoming Telugu movie, shared the announcement on its official Twitter page on Monday.

“Get caught upon all the ACTION. #Agent Arriving in theatres WorldWide this SANKRANTHI 2023. #HappyDiwali,” the production house said in the tweet.

“Agent”, an action spy thriller, is directed by Surendra Reddy. Co-produced by Surrender 2 Cinema, the movie also features Sakshi Vaidya.

“Adipurush”, headlined by Prabhas; “Waltair Veerayya” with Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja; “Veera Simha Reddy” fronted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Vijay-starrer “Vaarasudu”/”Varisu” will also hit the screens during the Sankranti weekend next year.

Starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in a prominent role, “Agent” has musical duo Hiphop Tamizha on board as composers.