Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Top politicians, sports stars to B-town celebrities descend on Mumbai

Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. (ANI)

The high-profile wedding of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell Mehta, the Director of Rosy Blue Diamonds –one of the leading diamond companies in India, saw not only Bollywood A-listers in attendance but also world leaders and politicians.

The wedding took place at the country’s largest corporate house’s newly constructed convention centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex, a stone’s throw distance away from a school run by the Ambani family, where Akash and Shloka had studied together.

A concourse inside the ‘Jio World Centre’ hosted the baraat (wedding procession), which had Bollywood composers Vishal and Shekhar dishing out foot-tapping numbers.

Former Prime Minister of United Kingdom Tony Blair and Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Google CEO Sundar Pichai graced the wedding with their presence. The wedding saw participation from who’s who of business, politics, entertainment, and sports.

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih made his second visit to India in less than three weeks to attend the wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Vishal Dadlani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji arrived to attend the wedding ceremony.

Google LLC Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar are among global policymakers, executives, politicians, Bollywood stars and sports personalities attended the wedding.

The pre-wedding festivities began with an Anna Seva where the family got together to feed 2,000 underprivileged children followed by a mehendi (a pre-wedding tradition celebrated by the bride’s family) ceremony. Some of the top political leaders in the country also attended the wedding ceremony which began today at 3.30 pm. The wedding ceremony will start at 7.30 pm followed by dinner at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Sunday.

Among political leaders which attended the wedding include former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu and former commerce minister Anand Sharma.

According to a report by Bloomberg, estimates aren’t readily available for how much the celebrations are going to cost, but Akash Ambani’s sister’s marriage in December may provide a guide. At the time, people familiar with the planning of that event estimated the expense at about $100 million. A person close to the family said the amount wasn’t more than $15 million.

Mukesh Ambani is Asia’s richest man, with net worth of about $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ambani and Mehta family recently returned from Switzerland after an illustrious pre-wedding bash at St. Moritz. The pre-wedding celebrations saw a performance from Coldplay and Chainsmokers.