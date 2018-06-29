Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta pre-engagement: All videos and photos that went viral from grand party

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party, hosted by the Ambanis – Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party was quite a star-studded affair with leading B-Town bigwigs in attendance. The glitzy evening held at Mumbai has taken the social media sites by fire with pictures and videos going viral. Bollywood who’s who like Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen in attendance.

But, desi girl Priyanka Chopra in a red Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Saree stole the show when she entered with Nick Jonas.

HQ pics: @priyankachopra and @nickjonas attend pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/tywtOzCISH — Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) June 28, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri looked royal as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Love for the newly engaged poured all over the internet as fans and followers shared and re-shared the photos. Here are some of the photos and the videos from the pre-engagement bash that have sent the netizens into a frenzied excitement:

Here is a video of Isha Ambani doing a ritual for the soon to be hitched bride and groom.

#Watch: Inside visuals from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre- engagement function which was held in Mumbai, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/YYu2DoFBDh — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Akash and Shloka were the centre of attention as Shloka looked ravishing in a heavily embellished golden lehenga while Akash paired a bandhgala with Kurta. Sister Isha Ambani also looked pretty in a pink lehenga.

Here is a look at the delicious four-tier cake that was cut during the ceremony.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar among others turned up for the ceremony in their mesmerising bespoke outfits.

पलट ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 28, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

Engagement time!!!!! Wearing @manishmalhotra05 ❤❤❤ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 28, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story wishing the bride-to-be went viral on the internet.

Earlier, Chopra has shared a beautiful picture from the pre pre engagement party with soon-to-be-married couple.

A video of the groom’s mother Nita Ambani in a traditional Gujarati look, dancing to the tunes of Shubhaarambh from the movie Kai Po Che have also been doing the rounds on the internet.

Another engagement party will be hosted on June 30 for friends and relatives.