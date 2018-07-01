Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta engagement party: Bollywood celebrities add glam to bash at Antilia; watch videos, pictures

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta engagement party: The Ambani’s new family member, Shloka, is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads one of the country’s leading diamond companies, Rosy Blue Diamonds. (IE)

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta engagement party: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani got engaged to longtime girlfriend and childhood friend Shloka Mehta on Saturday, June 30, at the Ambani residence – Antilia in Mumbai. It was no surprise that the guest list included a plethora of top Bollywood celebrities. The who’s who of the film industry, starting from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan to Anil Kapoor, were all present at the ceremony. Apart from these, many other Bollywood biggies like Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Ayan Mukerji, and Madhuri Dixit Nene, among others also attended the ceremony.

The Ambani’s new family member, Shloka, is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads one of the country’s leading diamond companies, Rosy Blue Diamonds. Currently, Shloka is a director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is also a co-founder of ConnectFor. Though there has been no official confirmation from the families yet, rumour has it that the duo will the tying the knot in December this year.

The engagement bash thrown at the Antilia on Saturday night was full of glam and glitz. It is a known fact that the family shares a close connection with a number of Bollywood celebrities. Hence, it was no surprise that many of them made their presence felt at the party. Here are a few pictures and videos from the star-studded engagement:

#Watch: Inside visuals from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre- engagement function which was held in Mumbai, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/YYu2DoFBDh — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

????MINE????????????✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

❤ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

As of now, one can only speculate what the wedding will be like, be it of Akash or Isha Ambani, who recently got engaged to Anand Piramal, son of corporate magnate Ajay Piramal.