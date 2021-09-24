Ajith’s Valimai teaser reminds audience of Fast and Furious, Dhoom bike chase, watch teaser

While the producers of the film have not announced the theatrical release of the film, the film is expected to be released during Pongal next year.

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai’s teaser has taken the fans of Tamil superstar by surprise with its snippets of phenomenal bike action sequences. The film which has been in the making for the past two years has been long awaited by the fans of Ajith Kumar and the first look of the film has more than compensated their wait. Helmed by director H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor the film has touched all the right chords in its teaser with crisp dialogues and breath-taking action sequences.

The teaser starts with a mid-air bike sequence in slow motion as the protagonist delivers a few lines of dialogue about his turf and legacy. Soon after the bike sequence, one can see the right foot of the star of the film Ajith Kumar amidst the sparkles of fire. The fire sequence gets intense as loads of fire scenes accompanied with loud music unveils the star clad in well-fitted t-shirt and fatigues. Soon after one can see Kumar riding the bike at a bullet-like speed on the roadside, dim-lit enclosed spaces, crossing a posse of police vehicles.

In a scene that reminds the viewers of Fast and Furious 7, Ajith rides his bike at a supersonic speed to cross through a glass building only to reach the opposite building. A big chunk of the film shooting was done in Russia and the film is reported to be in the post-production stage at the moment. Valimai appears to be a cop action drama with loads of chase and action sequences. The bike sequences of the teaser gives a feel of yesyeryear’s Dhoom series produced by the Yash Raj films helmed by Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham among others.

While the producers of the film have not announced the theatrical release of the film, the film is expected to be released during Pongal next year. The film is H Vinoth’s second consecutive venture with Ajith Kumar and Boney Kapoor after their first stint produced Nerkonda Paarvai, the official Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink.