Ajay Devgn’s teaser from Rajamoulli’s film RRR takes fans by surprise, watch teaser

In a surprise present for millions of Ajay Devgn’s followers, the SS Rajamouli directed RRR has released the teaser of the film. Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, helmed by Rajamouli of Baahubali series fame has Devgn as one of the lead protagonists and the film is expected to hit theatres in October 2021 this year.

The over one minute teaser shows Devgn being surrounded by a horde of enemies aiming rifles at Devgn. Being a SS Rajamouli film, the teaser does not start with anything less than the moving drone shot that shows Devgn being surrounded by enemies from all sides. Devgn, shrouded in a shawl, throws away the shawl to reveal himself to the enemies as their commander gives the soldiers cue to shoot Devgn.

Not much is known about the plot of the film, however the look of Devgn resembles that of a bandit or a rebel fighting for a strong cause. Clad in a black fatigue half shirt, laden with bullets and ammunition, Devgn is gravely injured in the scene. Far from being scared from his imminent death by the enemies, the actor gives a blood shot, defiant look to his enemies and waves his arms to accept his fate. One cannot say for sure whether the inevitable actually happens as the teaser ends before the enemies maul Devgn with bullets. The teaser builds up the mystery and makes the audience wonder whether Devgn will live or die in the film.

After the teaser was shared by the RRR official twitter handle, actor Devgn also shared the teaser from his personal twitter account and thanked his fans for wishing him on his birthday. As per the initial reports, the film is set in the early 20th century in India and imagines two famed heroes Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem meeting at some point in the past. While there does not seem to be any parallel to the film screenplay in real life, the film might have historical references. The wait for the fans of SS Rajamouli and Ajay Devgn will end only in October 2021 when the film has finally released in theatres.