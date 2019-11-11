Ajay Devgn’s 100th film: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Tanhanji actor, shares new poster

The poster is a unique one with the face of his character in the film made out of a compilation of vignettes from all of his hundred films. It highlights his journey in the film industry.

Actor Ajay Devgn celebrated his 100th film in Bollywood with a new poster of Tanhanji: The Unsung Hero on Twitter. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan promoted the film by tweeting the poster and wrote good wishes for the actor on Twitter. He wished him all the best for the milestone. Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol also unveiled the poster of his new film. She recounted the actor’s journey from Phool Aur Kante to his recent blockbusters Golmaal and Shivaay. She congratulated him on a happy 100th film birthday.

Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone…from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time…you’ve come a long long way….keep riding…and all the best for Tanhaji. pic.twitter.com/s1YpGpgEkQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2019

Also Read | ‘Moothon’ shines! Imtiaz Ali, Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpai praise Geetu Mohandas-Nivin Pauly film

The poster is a unique one with the face of his character in the film made out of a compilation of vignettes from all of his hundred films. It highlights his journey in the film industry.

His fans were happy to see the celebratory poster. Some of them wrote about how he became a versatile actor despite not getting roles initially because of Bollywood’s bias toward dark complexion actors.

Many fans were also overjoyed with the bromance between King Khan and Ajay Devgn. Many tweeted that the stars have begun a new bond with Ajay Devgn wishing SRK for the first time on his birthday and the latter sending him a congratulatory tweet on his 100th film completion. Both actors were previously reported to be rivals as their films Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar clashed at the box office. They have also worked together in Kaal which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and featured Ajay Devgn in the lead.