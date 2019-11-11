Ajay Devgn’s 100th film: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Tanhanji actor, shares new poster

By: |
Published: November 11, 2019 5:43:18 PM

Many fans were also overjoyed with the bromance between King Khan and Ajay Devgn. Many tweeted that the stars have begun a new bond.

Tanhanji: The Unsung Hero film, Ajay Devgn, Ajay Devgn's 100th film, Shah Rukh Khan, Tanhanji: The Unsung Hero film poster, Kajol, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Tanaji Malusare.The poster is a unique one with the face of his character in the film made out of a compilation of vignettes from all of his hundred films. It highlights his journey in the film industry.

Actor Ajay Devgn celebrated his 100th film in Bollywood with a new poster of Tanhanji: The Unsung Hero on Twitter. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan promoted the film by tweeting the poster and wrote good wishes for the actor on Twitter. He wished him all the best for the milestone. Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol also unveiled the poster of his new film. She recounted the actor’s journey from Phool Aur Kante to his recent blockbusters Golmaal and Shivaay. She congratulated him on a happy 100th film birthday.

Also Read | ‘Moothon’ shines! Imtiaz Ali, Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpai praise Geetu Mohandas-Nivin Pauly film

The poster is a unique one with the face of his character in the film made out of a compilation of vignettes from all of his hundred films. It highlights his journey in the film industry.

His fans were happy to see the celebratory poster. Some of them wrote about how he became a versatile actor despite not getting roles initially because of Bollywood’s bias toward dark complexion actors.

Many fans were also overjoyed with the bromance between King Khan and Ajay Devgn. Many tweeted that the stars have begun a new bond with Ajay Devgn wishing SRK for the first time on his birthday and the latter sending him a congratulatory tweet on his 100th film completion. Both actors were previously reported to be rivals as their films Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar clashed at the box office. They have also worked together in Kaal which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and featured Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Ajay Devgn’s 100th film: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Tanhanji actor, shares new poster
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Making Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana bald: How looks of ‘Bala’ and ‘Housefull 4’ came out of one Mumbai studio
2Multiplex chain PVR opens 9-screen multiplex in Sri Lanka
3Blessed to witness greatness: Abhishek on father Amitabh Bachchan’s 50 years in cinema