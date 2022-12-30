Ajay Devgn to Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood actors mourn the death of PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away aged 100 on Friday. Many Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Swara Bhasker, Kangana Ranaut, and more offered their heartfelt condolences while praying for the departed soul.

Heeraben Modi was admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated and was later discharged. PM Modi wrote a heart-touching note on Twitter to inform about the demise of his mother. He wrote, “Glorious century rests at the feet of God (sic)” Sharing her picture, the prime minister wrote, “In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values (sic)”

BOLLYWOOD ACTORS OFFER CONDOLENCES

Anupam Kher shared a throwback picture of the Prime Minister with his mother while mentioning the role of a mother in a child’s life and how that void can never be filled. He tweeted in Hindi and wrote, “Aadarniya pradhan mantri ji aapki matashri #Heeraba ji ke nidhan ka sunkar mann sukhi bhi hua aur vyakul bhi. Aapka unke prati pyar aur aadar jag jaahir hai. Unka sthaan apke jeewan mein koi nahi bhar payega. Par aap bharat maa ke sapoot ho. Desh ki harm aa ka aashirwad apke upar hai. Meri ma aka bhi.”

Ajay Devgn shared a picture and wrote, “My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Shanti My personal condolences to our PM and his family.”

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted in Hindi, “Maa ko khone se bada dukh koi nahi. Bhagwan apko is dukh ko sehne ki Shakti de @narendramodi ji om shanti.”

Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill shared a couple of pictures and tweeted, “My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. Om shanti!.”

Actor-turned-politician, Hema Malini took to her Twitter account and wrote, “The year end has seen a sad loss- Modi ji’s beloved and much respected mother, Heeraben ji has passed away. The nation joins her son in mourning this exemplary mother who set an example of spartan living though she had a famous son@narendramodi.”

On hearing the sad news, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories while paying her tribute. “May God give strength to PM Modi in these tough times to process this tragic loss (sic),” her post translated to English read.

Swara Bhasker also took to her Instagram stories and penned a tribute. “Condolence to PM Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother. Prayers and strengthâ€¦ (sic)” she wrote along with folded hands emoticon.

Vivek Agnihotri shared an old memory of PM Modi with his mother at her Ahmedabad residence while mourning the loss. “My deepest condolences to Shri Narendra Modi on the sad demise of his beloved ‘maa’ (sic),” the filmmaker’s post on Twitter read.

Madhur Bhandarkar reacted to the Prime Minister’s post for his mother and wrote, “May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feetâ€¦ (sic)”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi’s last rites.