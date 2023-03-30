Ajay Devgn, Tabu to Sanjay Mishra: Here’s how much the stars of ‘Bholaa’ charged for their roles

Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa released in theatres on March 31, 2023. The film, a remake of 2019 Tamil movie Kaithi, has been directed and produced by Ajay Devgn himself on a Rs 100 crore budget. Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Amala Paul, and several others.



While we got to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, we cannot reveal much before our review is officially out. So stay tuned. However, what we’re bringing for you in this article is the fee of the actors for their respective roles in the movie. Here, we take a quick look.

Ajay Devgn

The lead role in Bholaa is being portrayed by Ajay Devgn, and from what we’ve seen in the title announcement video, he is sure to appear in an entirely new and unique way. According TellyChakkar, Ajay Devgn is rumored to have received a staggering Rs 30 crore for his role in the film.

Tabu

Tabu portrays the role of Diana Joseph, an officer in the Indian Police Force, in the upcoming movie. She was compensated with a sum of Rs 4 crore for her role in the film.

Sanjay Mishra

Undoubtedly, watching Sanjay Mishra on the big screen is always a delightful experience. In Bholaa, Sanjay Mishra will be seen essaying a crucial role of a police constable, for which he is said to have been paid 85 lakhs, TellyChakkar said.

Deepak Dobriyal

Deepak Dobriyal is undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors, having captured the hearts of audiences with his exceptional blend of comedy and intense acting. Deepak Dobriyal was paid 65 lakhs for his role in Bholaa. He plays the character of Áshu’, the younger brother of Nithari.

Makarand Deshpande

According to TellyChakkar, Makrand Deshpande, who will appear in the film, has been paid a substantial amount of 35 lakhs for his role.

Kiran Kumar

After a long absence from the silver screen, Kiran Kumar will be making a comeback with his role in the movie, Bholaa. He has been paid approximately 15 lakhs for his character in the film.

Abhishek Bachchan

As is well known, Abhishek Bachchan will be portraying a significant role in the film. Fans have responded positively to the few glimpses of the actor on set that have been released. Abhishek Bachchan is believed to have been paid 1 crore for his role in the film.