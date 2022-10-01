scorecardresearch
Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan to release in February 2023

The sports drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was previously set for release in June this year.

Written by PTI
Ajay Devgn

Superstar Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced that his highly-anticipated film Maidaan will now arrive in theatres on February 17, 2023. Based on the golden years of Indian football, the movie tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim (Devgn), who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Devgn, who recently won his third National Award for best actor for his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, shared the new release date of Maidaan on Twitter.

“Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February, 2023,” the 53-year-old wrote.

The sports drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was previously set for release in June this year.

The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the Badhai Ho fame with screenplay and dialogues by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, respectively.

Maidaan also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and noted Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, who serves as the producer along with Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. 

