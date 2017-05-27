Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor replace Sanjay Dutt and Riteish Deshmukh in Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor had reportedly replaced Sanjay Dutt and Riteish Deshmukh in the third movie of the Dhamaal franchise.

Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor had reportedly replaced Sanjay Dutt and Riteish Deshmukh in the third movie of the Dhamaal franchise, DNA reported. According to the report, Indra Kumar is all prepared to begin the shooting for Total Dhamaal in the popular comedy franchise. Bith Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Dutt, who have been part of the hit franchise for the first two movies, won’t be starring in the third instalment of the series. However, Arshad Warsi will continue to be a part of the Dhamaal franchise. According to the Daily News Analysis, one of the sources who explained the casting changes said that the discussions with Sanjay Dutt had fizzled out, whereas Riteish Deshmukh was busy with Shivaji, his Marathi production.

Moreover, director Indra Kumar is also reportedly looking for a fresh start after the 2nd instalment of the franchise did not fare too well at the box office. It is still unknown, however, Ashish Choudhary and Javed Jaffrey will be reprising their roles of Boman and Manav. The said source also told DNA that all the newly casted actors have been part of successful comedy franchises. Anil Kapoor has been a major reason for the unprecedented success of Welcome, while both Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi have repeatedly proven their worth in comedy in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series.

It was for this reason that the makers of the movies, Ashok Thakeria and Indra Kumar thought of casting this trio. It must also be noted that years ago, both Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn have been part of hit movies like Beta and Ishq with the director and were looking forward to working with him again, DNA reported. The report also said that both actors have already liked the script. Although, certain formalities are yet to be worked out.