Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19 after Amitabh, Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for COVID19. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today.

More details soon

