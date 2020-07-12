  • MORE MARKET STATS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19 after Amitabh, Abhishek

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 3:15 PM

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for COVID19.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Image: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for COVID19. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today.

More details soon

