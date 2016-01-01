After ‘Star Wars’, Disney to bring out ‘Indiana Jones’ soon

After bringing ‘Star Wars,’ Disney is now heading towards ‘Indiana Jones.’ Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for four billion US dollars, which gave them rights for ‘Indiana Jones’ along with ‘Star Wars,’ reports News.com.au.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger said, “With George Lucas’s Star Wars and Indiana Jones, by the way, which will be coming, we have more great stories.”

Disney has had great success with Star Wars as it became the fastest film to reach one billion dollar at the worldwide box office.