After saying no to alcohol brand ad, Amit Sadh declines pay-to-play fantasy sport endorsement

Amit Sadh is one of the finest actors we have in the Hindi film industry. He is not just known for his brilliant performances but also for following his ethics offscreen. Earlier, Amit Sadh made it in the news for refusing to work with alcohol brands for advertisement. And now, the Kai Po Che actor was approached to endorse a named fantasy sports app and he had a similar response.

Talking about the same, he says, “My work is always for the audience and I cannot possibly fathom promoting something that falls into the morally gray areas. I do not wish to promote such things knowing how bad it can get. I would personally feel responsible. Besides, I have a huge respect for the game and for the viewers. I don’t want people to gamble, I want people to play on the ground, at the moment.”

Amit Sadh, who was recently seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows believes that as an actor he has a responsibility towards society. He is conscious that many youngsters are following him and might feel that it’s all right to consume alcohol or gamble. On contrary, we recently saw how a few actors have faced a lot of flak for endorsing products that were known to cause health and lifestyle harm.