After Sachin and Dhoni, now a biopic on Muttiah Muralitharan

Vijay Sethupathi will be featuring as Muttiah Muralitharan in the proposed biopic.

Muttiah Muralitharan biopic: Rana Daggubati, the much-known face of the Telugu film industry and the antagonist in the Bahubali saga, has decided to produce the biopic on legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. The cricketer was known for his miraculous spin bowling had achieved some unshakable feats in the game of cricket. Know for his unique bowling style, the cricketer has already taken retirement from the game. Two cricket legends, namely M S Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar already have films made on their life and this will be the first movie to release in India based on the life of a Sri Lankan cricketer. The role of the cricketer will be played by Vijay Sethupathi, who has his own stardom in the South Indian film industry.

Rana Daggubati used his official Twitter handle to make the announcement related to this biopic. The actor in a tweet wrote, “I along with Suresh Productions are proud to be associated with Dar films to tell the story of a cricket legend through a legacy actor. Vijay Sethupathi to act as Muttiah Muralitharan soon.”

The tweet by Rana Daggubati makes it very clear that the actor has made his mind to produce a movie under his banner Suresh Productions, which will be based on the legendary cricketer and is set to cast one of the best South Indian actors in the lead role.

READ: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt compares his character Adheera with Thanos from Avengers series

According to The Indian Express, actor-producer Rana Daggubati said that “I am very excited to make such a film with Sethupathi on board.” He added that the film will be co-produced by Dar Media Pvt Ltd and directed by M S Sripathy.

“My production banner ‘Suresh Productions’ will be associated with Dar films and tell the story of a legend through the legendary actor. Vijay Sethupathi as Muttiah Muralitharan is coming soon,” the actor further added.

The film ‘Oh Baby!’, which was Rana Daggubati’s recent home production performed well on the charts and was a blockbuster. The biopic which is being talked about is currently untitled and most probably will go on floors in December.