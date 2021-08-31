After Mammootty and Mohanlal, this Malayalam actor gets UAE’s golden visa; details

"I am extremely grateful to receive the Golden Visa for the UAE": Tovino Thomas (Photo: Twitter/ Tovino Thomas)

UAE’s Golden Visa: Tovino Thomas, Indian actor and a former model, on Monday took to microblogging Twitter and shared his happiness on receiving UAE’s golden visa. The actor wrote that he is extremely grateful to receive the Golden Visa for the UAE and is truly honored and humbled.

This award makes Tovino Thomas the third Malayalam actor to receive the golden visa after Mammootty and Mohanlal . The duo of Malayalam cinema received the golden visa just recently during their trip to Dubai and the award was handed over to them by the government officials on August 23, 2021.

Mammootty took to Twitter and shared happiness of receiving the Golden Visa and expressed heartfelt gratitude to HE Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for awarding him with the Golden Visa. Mohanlal also expressed sincere thanks to the UAE officials for awarding the UAE Golden Visa.

Apart from the Malayalam actors, Bollywood actor’s such as Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Shahrukh Khan have also been awarded with the Golden Visa by the USA in the past.

Sania Mirza, India tennis player, was also granted the Dubai Golden Visa earlier this year in July which gave Sania and husband Shoaib Malik a 10-year residency in the UAE. Other famous international sports personalities who received the Golden Visa from the USA include–Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Novak Djokovic.

UAE’s golden visa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced this long-term residence visa in 2019. The visa allows foreigners to stay, study and work in the country without needing a national sponsor. The visa holder will have 100 per cent control/ownership of business. The amendment was brought about to cover up the economic losses due to COVID-19. The amendment helped new foreign residents to live in the city. This Golden Visa is availed particularly to entrepreneurs, investors, individuals with exceptional talents.