After Mahabharat, DD Bharati to now air Nitish Bharadwaj-starrer Vishnu Puran; Check details

The show stars Nitish Bharadwaj in the lead role as all 10 incarnations. (Image: Twitter/ Doordarshan National)

Vishnu Puran rerun: Once India was placed under a nationwide lockdown in March this year to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, public broadcaster Doordarshan has taken to airing the reruns of old mythological and popular shows to keep the audience entertained. After the successful reruns of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, the public broadcaster has now decided to bring back Nitish Bharadwaj-starrer Vishnu Puran, which has also been produced by BR Chopra. The announcement was made by Doordarshan on May 1 through its official Twitter handle.

The official handle then tweeted on Thursday that May 14 onwards, the show would take over the 7 pm slot on DD Bharati, which has now been vacated after the Mahabharat re-run ended.

To make the announcement, DD Bharati’s official handle quoted the Bhagavad Gita shloka which translates to the God saying that whenever evil seems to overtake the world, the Lord himself takes birth on Earth to make truth victorious. Vishnu Puran is a Hindu scripture which details the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu to defeat evil on Earth. The show is based on the scripture and stars Nitish Bharadwaj in the lead role as all 10 incarnations.

यदा यदा हि धर्मस्य ग्लानिर्भवति भारत ।

अभ्युत्थानमधर्मस्य तदात्मानं सृजाम्यहम् ॥ जब धरती पर बढ़े पाप, तब भगवान ने लिए दशावतार….

जानने के लिए देखना न भूलें “विष्णु पुराण” आज शाम 07 बजे सिर्फ डीडी भारती पर #VishnuPuran pic.twitter.com/ARy4IAVGfp — DD Bharati (@DD_Bharati) May 14, 2020

Nitish Bharadwaj, who is best known for his work as Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and for his work in Vishnu Puran, shared DD Bharati’s tweet and wrote on his official Twitter handle that he was glad that he could entertain his fans while also being a medium of disseminating the knowledge about ancient Hindu scriptures among the viewers.

I am happy to entertain my fans along with imparting knowledge of our ancient scriptures.@nitishkrishna8 @PrakashJavdekar #nitishbharadwaj.krishna #NitishBharadwaj https://t.co/zDeNeL3AWn — Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishkrishna8) May 14, 2020

The reruns of old shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shri Krishna, Chanakya, Byomkesh Bakshi and Shaktiman has proven very beneficial for the public broadcaster, as the viewership of the DD channels has hit the roof. At the end of last month, DD had cited the data by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) and announced that Ramayan broke the world record and became the most viewed entertainment show in the world after 7.7 crore people watched it on April 16.

WORLD RECORD!!

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/hCVSggyqIE — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 30, 2020

The announcement is being met with excitement on Twitter and users are expressing their interest in watching this mythological show.