After Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, Simmba star Ranveer Singh faces heat over comments on women

After Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul hogged the limelight, for wrong reasons, for their comments on TV chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, a couple of old videos of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on the Karan Johar-hosted show has gone viral on social media.

Ranveer has drawn flak for his remarks. The video dates back to the time when Ranveer and Anushka Sharma were on the ‘Koffee With Karan’ show to promote their film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ in 2011. In the first video, Ranveer is seen saying something to her co-star Anushka that many found to be inappropriate. He joked to her Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Anushka that he is there to pinch her, which apparently confused Anushka and she is then seen hitting Ranveer in a friendly manner, telling her not to talk to her like that.

In the second video from the same show, he made a comment that involves Kareena Kapoor Khan and again he is seen as saying something that did not go down well with many. Ranveer describes how he got stunned by Kareena’s beauty when she used to come to a club for swimming, and he was a “kid” then. He is seen saying “I went from child to boy” while describing his feelings when he sees Kareena swim.

What did Ranveer mean by “I went from child to boy while watching Kareena swim?” ???? pic.twitter.com/muAx3jZujF — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) January 9, 2019

In the same video, the TV show host and filmmaker Karan Johar then smiles and says that Kareena is like his sister, and he can get offended by that comment, to which Ranveer said that he is just telling his childhood feeling.

“You want your ass pinched? I’m right here” IS THIS YOUR HERO? Also look at how Kjo is laughing. BOLLYWOOD IS FULL OF SCUMS pic.twitter.com/nZbEWiTlp8 — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) January 10, 2019

Reacting to both the remarks by the Simmba actor, Twitteratti found them highly misogynistic and slammed Ranveer. Karan Johar also shared the ire for laughing at Ranveer’s remarks.

Here’s how the Twitteratti reacted:

Omg ! That is awful . Should be held for #MeTooIndia — Mona (@medadalwed) January 10, 2019

Oh dear god. Koffee with Karan has enabled/facilitated so much creepiness btwww — prima facie female (@shmyla) January 10, 2019

Such a shameful creature, Anushka didn’t liked at all. Don’t know how guys like him becomes someone’s idol. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2019

The video became viral on the day when Pandya and Rahul were sent home to face suspension for their “crass” comments on women in ‘Koffee With Karan’. Pandya ‘boasted’ how he casually discussed his sex life with his parents. Twitterati reacted and called out the Indian all-rounder for his ‘misogynistic’ and ‘creepy’ approach towards women. Pandya also issued an apology, saying that he got a bit carried away with the nature of the show and he did not mean to disrespect anyone. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) issued the suspension orders of the duo pending inquiry.