After Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, Simmba star Ranveer Singh faces heat over comments on women

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 5:33 PM

A couple of old videos of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on the Karan Johar-hosted show 'Koffee With Karan' has gone viral on social media.

The video dates back to the time when Ranveer and Anushka Sharma were on the ‘Koffee With Karan’ show to promote their film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ in 2011.

After Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul hogged the limelight, for wrong reasons, for their comments on TV chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, a couple of old videos of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on the Karan Johar-hosted show has gone viral on social media.

Ranveer has drawn flak for his remarks. The video dates back to the time when Ranveer and Anushka Sharma were on the ‘Koffee With Karan’ show to promote their film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ in 2011. In the first video, Ranveer is seen saying something to her co-star Anushka that many found to be inappropriate. He joked to her Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Anushka that he is there to pinch her, which apparently confused Anushka and she is then seen hitting Ranveer in a friendly manner, telling her not to talk to her like that.

Read | Can’t pay for Prime Video subscription? Amazon’s IMDb launches its own streaming service for free

In the second video from the same show, he made a comment that involves Kareena Kapoor Khan and again he is seen as saying something that did not go down well with many. Ranveer describes how he got stunned by Kareena’s beauty when she used to come to a club for swimming, and he was a “kid” then. He is seen saying “I went from child to boy” while describing his feelings when he sees Kareena swim.

Also read | Looking to save tax? Check out these lesser-known investment avenues for tax saving

In the same video, the TV show host and filmmaker Karan Johar then smiles and says that Kareena is like his sister, and he can get offended by that comment, to which Ranveer said that he is just telling his childhood feeling.

Reacting to both the remarks by the Simmba actor, Twitteratti found them highly misogynistic and slammed Ranveer. Karan Johar also shared the ire for laughing at Ranveer’s remarks.

Here’s how the Twitteratti reacted:

The video became viral on the day when Pandya and Rahul were sent home to face suspension for their “crass” comments on women in ‘Koffee With Karan’. Pandya ‘boasted’ how he casually discussed his sex life with his parents. Twitterati reacted and called out the Indian all-rounder for his ‘misogynistic’ and ‘creepy’ approach towards women. Pandya also issued an apology, saying that he got a bit carried away with the nature of the show and he did not mean to disrespect anyone. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) issued the suspension orders of the duo pending inquiry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. After Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, Simmba star Ranveer Singh faces heat over comments on women
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition