After ‘Furious 7’ success, Vin Diesel confirms ‘Fast and Furious 8’

Actor Vin Diesel has revealed Universal Studios is currently working on ‘Fast and Furious 8’.

“We’re gonna make the best movie you’ve ever seen,” Vin Diesel, 47, told the audience.

‘Fast and Furious 8’ will hit theaters on April 14, 2017, reported Us magazine.

The studio is yet to confirm which stars will join Diesel on the next adventure, but it was revealed where Dominic Toretto is headed to next.

A new movie poster features Dom and New York City’s Empire State Building. “FF8,” it reads. “New City Even Vengeance.”

Earlier this month, the franchise’s seventh installment, “Furious 7”, broke records when it hit the USD 1 billion mark at the international box office.