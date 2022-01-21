After father Mammootty, actor Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for Coronavirus

The actor also informed his fans that he is currently isolating at home and he does not have severe symptoms of the disease.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is the latest celebrity to contract Coronavirus in its third wave in the country. The actor shared on social media that he has been diagnosed with Coronavirus on Thursday and requested his friends and fans who may have come in contact with him to get tested. The actor also informed his fans that he is currently isolating at home and he does not have severe symptoms of the disease. The actor said that he has mild flu like symptoms but is feeling otherwise absolutely fine. It is pertinent to note that the actor had been shooting for his projects over the past few months and he requested people who were working with him on his shoots to remain in isolation and get tested.

Adding that the pandemic is not yet over and it is extremely important to remain vigilant, Dulquer requested his fans and friends to use face masks and stay in the safe confines of their homes. A few days earlier, Salmaan’s father Mammootty had also tested positive for the disease. Sharing an update about his father, Salman told his fans that his father is also doing fine and recovering fast from the disease.

On the work front, Salmaan is awaiting the release of his cop drama Salute which was about to get released but got postponed due to the onset of the third wave of Coronavirus. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film’s new release date is yet to be announced as the film fraternity waits for the third wave of Coronavirus to subside.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in India with the weakly positivity rate of 16 percent, as per the latest health bulletin released by the Health Ministry. While there has been a considerable decline in the number of cases in the national capital Delhi and Mumbai, the third wave of Coronavirus continues to progress in the interiors of the country.