After Anushka Sharma’s litter video goes viral, man responds; calls Virat Kohli ‘trashy mind’

It was on June 16, when Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli posted a video on his Twitter handle showing his wife Anushka Sharma scolding a man for littering garbage on the road. It was just a matter of some hours when the post garnered a lot of mixed reaction from social media users. The man who could be seen getting scolded from Anushka Sharma also decided to hit back at the actress and her cricketer husband through his own social media post. While talking about the incident that took place, the man who has been identified as Arhhan Singh took to Facebook and gave Anushka Sharma a piece of her own mind. He asked Anushka Sharma to use a little etiquette and politeness and also called Virat Kohli a “trashy mind.”

Here is what his full post on Facebook says-

“Disclaimer: I have no desire to gain any mileage from this post of mine…

Horrible! So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful AnushkaSharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! While I’m apologetic for my carelessness , Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them !

The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car… Was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth… From ur luxury car’s window… Or the trashy mind Viratkohli to shoot and post this online… For whatever gains…

Now that’s some SERIOUS TRASH!!!”

Apart from this posts, the video also received a number of negative reactions by people in Twitter. While some said that Anushka Sharma “can’t enforce positive behaviour in someone by screaming at them.” Others said wished that the “face of the person would not have been shared as even though he made a mistake, he need not be made infamous through the clip.”

Even Arhhan Singh’s mother took to social media to shame the couple for uploading the video of her son without editing it. She wrote, “@anushkasharma @virat.kohli The last thing we would want is to get publicity out of your cheap STUNT in the name of CLEANLINESS! You both posted a video for your fans n followers by VIOLATING Basic Rights to privacy & you shamed my son in the video as well in your post content you both may be who you are in your fields, with millions of followers & all the PR backing you… you may be payed for your campaigning or maybe doing it for sheer publicity As a mother,I would like to state that you have not only shamed my son @arhhansingh on social media by not blurring his face, but youve also exposed him to unwanted hostility…. and danger from fanatics for such a small thing that you claim he has done but have no proof of anyways ? I am concerned about my sons SAFTEY !!!

how dare you crush somebody’s image/and morale and reputation and expose him to public hate, a boy who is on the verge of starting his ventures, ..just to prove what good citizens you both are to increase your fan following ?How dare you??

If you both really cared or bothered about cleanliness , then you would actively do something about all the garbage in your own lane.. you would make a noise and use your VOICE to urge the municipal authorities to take action atleast in the lane where you live,to start with, which you haven’t . Posting videos of fake bravado just to fool your followers. If your intention was genuine then you would pull over and politely correct the person for littering IF THEY DID in a decent and real manner… and not by displaying such a rude and arrogant attitude, and then posting it for the world to see!

You have caused a lot of grief with your post & this is morally and humanitarianly very wrong. You may be #AnushkaSharma or #viraatkohli in your house or on screen & the field…but on the streets you are just a citizen trying to correct another… DO IT WITH KINDNESS ….fear karma. And just FYI , he did not react badly, not coz of who you both are.. we couldnt care less,but only because he has a decent upbringing ! Unlike people like you, who seem to think that you are the empowered ones to talk and treat people as you wish !”