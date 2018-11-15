After a long tease, Deepika-Ranveer’s first look as wedded couple out

Deepika and Ranveer shared two pictures of their wedding. (Ranveer Singh/Twitter)

After a long wait, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh released first pictures of wedding on their social media accounts on Thursday. They tied the knot at Lake Como’s Villa del Balbianello in Italy.

Deepika and Ranveer shared two pictures— one in South Indian and one in North Indian attire.

In the first photograph, Ranveer can be seen in a cream-white and golden kurta-dhoti, while Deepika wore a maroon Kanjeevaram sari. In the second picture, they both were in red and gold outfits.

PTI reported that Sabyasachi designed the outfits for both Deepika and Ranveer.

Ever since both the actors left for Italy, media was trying to manage pictures of them with little success. The wedding was kept private and the couple were covered by the guests during ceremonies. However, some pictures were taken at the Mumbai airport when they were leaving on November 10.

According to the report, the wedding was secretive as even the guests were asked to keep their phone and camera away. Deepika and Ranveer will host a reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai later this month.

Deepika and Ranveer had announced the wedding dates in October.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday said that he was waiting for the pictures of the couple. In a tweet he had said: “Such a stunning, gorgeous and beautiful couple. Nazar utar lo. Badhai ho. Love you both. Here is to a lifetime of love and joy.”