After a long tease, Deepika-Ranveer’s first look as wedded couple out

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 10:33 PM

Deepika and Ranveer shared two pictures— one in South Indian and one in North Indian attire. In the first photograph, Ranveer can be seen in a cream-white and golden kurta-dhoti, while Deepika wore a maroon Kanjeevaram sari. In the second picture, they both were in red and gold outfits.

Deepika and Ranveer shared two pictures of their wedding. (Ranveer Singh/Twitter)

After a long wait, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh released first pictures of wedding on their social media accounts on Thursday. They tied the knot at Lake Como’s Villa del Balbianello in Italy.

Deepika and Ranveer shared two pictures— one in South Indian and one in North Indian attire.

In the first photograph, Ranveer can be seen in a cream-white and golden kurta-dhoti, while Deepika wore a maroon Kanjeevaram sari. In the second picture, they both were in red and gold outfits.

PTI reported that Sabyasachi designed the outfits for both Deepika and Ranveer.

Ever since both the actors left for Italy, media was trying to manage pictures of them with little success. The wedding was kept private and the couple were covered by the guests during ceremonies. However, some pictures were taken at the Mumbai airport when they were leaving on November 10.
According to the report, the wedding was secretive as even the guests were asked to keep their phone and camera away. Deepika and Ranveer will host a reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai later this month.

Deepika and Ranveer had announced the wedding dates in October.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday said that he was waiting for the pictures of the couple. In a tweet he had said: “Such a stunning, gorgeous and beautiful couple. Nazar utar lo. Badhai ho. Love you both. Here is to a lifetime of love and joy.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. After a long tease, Deepika-Ranveer’s first look as wedded couple out
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition