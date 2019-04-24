Afraid to taking Bungee Jumping’s plunge? Try Flying Fox! Everything you need to know about

Bungee Jumping is one of the most exciting adventure sports and but it is not everyone's cup of tea. Bungee jumping is perfect for those who want to experience some thrill but apart from the courage, one must also check some health related restrictions for bungee jumping as well. People sometime go weak in their knees as they stand at a dizzying height to take the plunge. But if you want to experience the same thrill but without the scare of Bungee Jumping then Flying Fox is perfect for you as one can get the same surge of adrenaline like Bungee Jumping! What is Flying Fox? The Flying Fox is an exhilarating adventure sport that can be done in Rishikesh, apart from other places. The adventure sport lets enthusiasts enjoy gravity and the full force of wind as they fly like a bird in their secure harness. The view while doing flying fox is more than awe-inspiring as people fly at top speed over the Himalayan mountain range and the holy river Ganga. What's more, you can also fly in tandem with your partner and friends. In Rishikesh, the sport is managed by Jumpin Heights. Also Read | Planning to Bungee jump in Rishikesh? Read these health safety standards before taking the plunge How Flying Fox is done To do flying fox, the participant is harnessed to a safe gear using a cable, and is positioned parallel to the ground, at a height of 120 mtrs from the ground. When the individual is ready, he or she is released and enjoys a flight upto a kilometre long or the whatever the length of the wire is. Rishikesh has one of the longest flying foxes in all of Asia. Participants enjoy this thrill at an intoxicating speed of 140 kmph, with the wind gushing past. The hilly landscape of Rishikesh makes a stunning backdrop and provides a view that is absolutely mesmerising. How Flying Fox is different from other Jumps? Flying Fox uses a fixed hard wire that stretches from one end of the valley to the other. This wire is more than a kilometre long and has a large apparatus attached to it. In Rishikesh, participants are harnessed to this apparatus, which when released by the force of gravity allows them to travel along the wire from a height of 120 metres achieving speeds of up to 140 kmph - imagine oneself piercing through the air at such a high speed. The apparatus to which participants are harnessed is slowly brought back to the starting point upon completion of flying fox. Read |\u00a0Good news! Bungee jumping coming to Goa soon, reveals Jumpin Heights How is it different from Bungee Jumping?\u00a0 Bungee Jumping is different from Flying fox because that is a freewill with cords attached to the ankles from a height, with a very different appeal to it. Bungy is definitely more extreme, but flying fox has more of a mass appeal.