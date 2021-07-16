Adipurush star Kriti Sanon on playing Sita: Bollywood has to respect certain boundaries

Sanon has already shot a considerable portion of the film and said working with her co-starts was a delight. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Actor Kriti Sanon, who plays Sita in the multi-lingual film Adipurush, says playing the character bring a lot of responsibility and the team was aware of that. Several artistes have borne the brunt of online abuse and boycott calls on social media amid allegations of hurting religious sentiments — be it controversy over the title of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmi Bomb, which later became Laxmii, or a scene in Tandav.

Sanon’s Adipurush co-star Saif Ali Khan also had to apologise for his comments about the film. The Bareilly ki Barfi actress, however, said the Adipurush team understood the need for a sensitive approach while depicting the story.

She said they had to stay within boundaries and realise the responsibility and the weight that come with playing the character. Sanon, however, said that the film was being helmed by a brilliant director who had done all possible research on both the subject as well as the characters.

Sanon added that she doesn’t see anything going wrong with the film, considering how well it was written and how director Om Raut guided everyone. If something is done with honesty and purity, it reflects on screen, she said. Raut, who directed Tanhaji, another period film, is a filmmaker who is extremely aware, said Sanon.

She has already shot a considerable portion of the film and said working with the director and her co-starts was a delight. Everyone has been amazing, she said, and cast correctly for the part. Adipurush, with its heavy use of VFX, has been a different experience for Sanon, especially filming with a blue screen and chroma.

The multi-lingual period drama is an adaptation of Ramayana and also stars Prabhas as Lord Ram with Saif Ali Khan playing the part of Lankesh. Sanon will be next seen in Mimi, which will release on July 30.