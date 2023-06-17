Adipurush Movie Review: Cheap dialogues, flat writing, poor VFX – Even Prabhas couldn’t save the film

Director: Om Raut

Cast: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdutta Nage, and others

Stars: ⭐

Adipurush Movie Review: Let me begin by highlighting the only good points of the film – It’s Saif Ali Khan and Devdutta Nage’s performances.

While sitting in the theatre, I was not just disappointed but also sad to see how the director and the writers have wasted the potential of actors like Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. Kriti Sanon, who is playing Janki (Sita) in the film has nothing better to do than to sit and wait for her husband Raghav (Ram played by Prabhas). Saif Ali Khan, who is undoubtedly one of the finest actors we have in the Hindi film industry has done justice to what was offered to him but the makers could have highlighted his character (Ravana) in a better way and with more screen time. Something was off about Prabhas’ character – Probably his image of Bahubali comes in between his every performance.

The dialogues are so cheap that the makers should stop promoting Adipurush as a film for kids. Dialogues like – ‘Andar kaise ghusa… Bua ka bageecha hai,’ ‘Aur koi kaam dhanda ni bacha…bandar pakadne laga,’ ‘Jali na… Abhi aur jalega,’ ‘Jo hamari behno ko haath lagaenge…unki Lanka laga denge…’ I can go on and on. How are these even appropriate for kids?

What’s next? VFX – The biggest selling point of Adipurush is low quality and bad. The makers turned mythology into comedy every Ravana’s ten faces appeared. It looked not just funny but was a childish attempt at VFX.

The film looked like a mix of Planet Of The Apes and Ghost Rider – and that was also a failed attempt.

Verdict:

Adipurush is a rushed attempt to make a film that needed a lot of details and precision.