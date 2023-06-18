Adipurush: Makers to change dialogues of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s film after flak, issue statement

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles has been receiving flak for cringe-worthy and cheap dialogues and poor VFX. The critics and audiences are not happy with the final outcome of Om Raut’s film. Amid all this, the makers have decided to revise the dialogues, which will reflect in theatres soon.

A statement issued by the film’s team says, “Adipurush is garnering an overwhelming response across the world and is conquering hearts of audiences across all ages. Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues –Valuing the input of the public and the audience.”

It was further added, “The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theaters in the next few days. This decision is a testament that inspite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large.”

Some of the dialogues that are inappropriate are – ‘Marega bete’, ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya’ and ‘jalegi tere baap ki’.

Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who was responsible for the film’s dialogues, penned a long note on Twitter. It can be loosely translated to, “I wrote over 4000 lines in Adipurush, certain sentiments were in 5 lines. However, in the remaining hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita’s chastity was described, I didn’t receive any praise for that, I don’t know why.”

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.

सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.

आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.

उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

Further revealing the reason behind his post, he added, “Why this post? Because for me, there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided to revise some of the dialogues which are hurting you. They’ll be added to the film this week.”