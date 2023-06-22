Adipurush makers alter controversial dialogues after backlash: ‘Tere Baap Ka’ changes to ‘Kapda teri Lanka ka’

Within a week of its release, Om Raut’s Adipurush has been facing a lot of backlash for its distasteful choice of writing. The dialogues of the film erupted waves of criticism against the Hindu epic Ramayana inspired film. The dialogues were considered to be offensive, in ‘tapori’ language and questionable to the sanctity of the epic and the characters. The co-writer of the film Manoj Muntashir, T-series and UV Creations decided to change some of the controversial dialogues that will allow audience to resonate with the film better.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) re-certified the film on June 19 and this new version of the film is being screened across theatres. The uproar led to a change in certain dialogues, here are the updated dialogues to the film:

Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main, was modified as Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main

In the infamous dialogue by Hanuman, “Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki” the word ‘baap’ was replaced with Lanka, the resulting dialogue became, “Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi.”

Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka laga denge, has been changed to, Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka mein aag laga denge.

Source: PR handout

Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya… bhara pada hai, has been reframed as , Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko samapt kar diya… bhara pada hai.

Muntashir in one of his interviews with Aaj Tak said how Adipurursh is not an adaptation of Ramayana but has taken inspiration from the epic.