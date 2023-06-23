Ramayana is one cultural mythological epic that is very close to the hearts of Indians and has a lot of sentimental value attracted. With Ramayana coming to the big screen after almost 50-odd years with Adipurush, the excitement for the film is obvious. Well studded with a mega star cast, grand visuals, and all the elements to present such a mass-scale film on the big screen, the film couldn’t be able to meet the expectations of the audience and we assume what all went wrong with such a film that was eagerly awaited by the audience.

Adipurush has been looked upon by the audience ever since it was announced. However, more than a surprise the film came as a shock to the audience. That brings us to look at what all went wrong with Adipurush:

Preconditioning of the Dialogues

Ramayana dialogues were always narrated in Sanskrit or Hindi, which a layman could understand but not with a language that is more or less Tapori. Wishing the audience was warned about this, at least before misinterpreting it as a Ramayana. It’s really sad that makers did not even consider the young audience smart enough to understand the pure Hindi dialogues.

Played the religious card too high

From Launching the first teaser at Ayodhya with lots and lots of media from across India to visit at Tirupati Balaji temple. With every visit to religious places, the beliefs of the masses increased the curiosity of the audience more to see Ramayana on the big screen and made them believe it is the Ramayana that they are looking forward to, which turned out to be the biggest disaster ever.

Marketing stunt – Keeping a seat for Lord Hanuman

Makers kept seats for Lord Hanuman in each PVR theater for Lord Hanuman and tried to bank off the “Genius Marketing Stunt” and kept harping on it which did create more excitement for the film but in the end, the film failed miserably.

A failed VFX attempt

The way Adipurush has to be made indeed requires a top-notch visual representation to create the world of Ramayana. But the way, VFX has been used in the film couldn’t able to deliver that visual grandeur. The film VFX wasn’t even able to make its stand in the first released trailer and was trolled by the people. It’s quite a fact to note that, even after the VFX was reworked, it did not come out as it was supposed to be.

The makers consideration of the sentiment of the masses was absent while mounting the film. Despite having the most popular talent on board, the film wasn’t able to make an impact on the audience.