Actor Vicky Kaushal reunites with Uri team for new period drama titled ‘Ashwatthama’

Bollywood Actor Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala united as a team and kickstarted 2019 with the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which went on to be one of the highest-grossing films at the box office. The trio is now reuniting for another film titled Ashwatthama. The makers of the film plan to release this new Vicky Kaushal starrer by mid 2020, according to a report by The Indian Express. Ashwatthama is actually a character in the mythological epic Mahabharat. He is the son of Guru Dronacharya and fought for the Kauravas in the Kurukshetra War. Vicky Kaushal will play the principal role in the film Ashwatthama.

The makers RSVP Movies shared on the microblogging site twitter that they will continue to keep the josh high and that team URI is back with their film titled ‘Ashwatthama’. Vicky Kaushal also shared the news as stories on his official instagram account. With Uri and several other hit films last year, Vicky Kaushal is having a successful run at the movies. In the year 2018, he earned accolades for his performances in films like Manmarziyaan, Sanju, Lust Stories as well as Raazi. With Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor proved that he will be able to carry a film of any genre on his shoulders. With films such as Ashwatthama, Takht and Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic in the pipeline, Vicky Kaushal is expected to continue his dream run in the hindi film industry. The period drama Ashwatthama will mark Aditya Dhar’s second directorial venture and also his second collaboration with actor Vicky Kaushal.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, hit the big screens on January 11 early this year. It is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan, following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s town of Uri. Apart from Vicky Kaushal’s excellent portrayal as Major Vihan Shergill, the film’s dialogue “How’s The Josh” gathered a lot of praise from the audience and went to be a popular statement in culture and politics.