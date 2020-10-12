Actor Soumitra Chatterjee still in ‘high risk zone’, say doctors

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a "high risk zone" though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said on Monday.
Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday.
Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a “high risk zone” though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said on Monday. The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has fever and continues to be in a “drowsy, confusional state”, which is a matter of concern, they said.
Chatterjee might have to undergo an MRI later on Monday, doctors at the private hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, said. “He is stable, had good sleep last night, but is still in a high risk zone. His oxygen saturation level has improved,” a doctor said.