Actor Soumitra Chatterjee still in ‘high risk zone’, say doctors

Updated: Oct 12, 2020 3:20 PM

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a "high risk zone" though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said on Monday.

Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday.

Chatterjee might have to undergo an MRI later on Monday, doctors at the private hospital, where he is being
treated for COVID-19, said. “He is stable, had good sleep last night, but is still in a high risk zone. His oxygen saturation level has improved,” a doctor said.

Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for the virus.

