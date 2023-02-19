Actor-Politician Nandamuri Taraka dies at 39; Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and others mourn

Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was in critical condition at a Bengaluru hospital, breathed his last on Saturday. He collapsed during a road show in Kuppam in the Chittoor district on January 27 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

After preliminary treatment, he was flown to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya. He is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter, family sources said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, superstar Chiranjeevi, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, and others condoled the demise of Taraka Ratna.

Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023

Deeply saddened to learn of the

tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna

Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! 💔 💔

Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

Deeply saddened by the demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to all his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/e7TfwttTGg — K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (@RaghuRaju_MP) February 18, 2023

Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother… My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023

Taraka Ratna had acted in Telugu movies like Okato Number Kurraadu (in 2002) before venturing into politics.

For the unversed, the 39-year-old was the grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao. He was also the cousin of popular actors Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram.