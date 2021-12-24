Actor Nani comes out against capping of cinema tickets, terms govt decision as an insult of audience

The actor said that even if the opposition from the cinemas and politicians is put aside, the ticket price which has come down to as low as Rs 10, Rs 15, and Rs 20 is insulting for the audience.

The decision made by the Andhra Pradesh government to cap the rate of tickets to cinema halls is reported to have impacted the overall box office collections. The cap on ticket price has impacted the box office collections of films like Akhanda which are bearing the brunt of the recent government decision. Amidst heavy opposition from the industry, actor Nani has now come against the government’s move and termed the government decision wrong. The actor said that what has happened is not right and the decision in a way insults the audience. The actor said that even if the opposition from the cinemas and politicians is put aside, the ticket price which has come down to as low as Rs 10, Rs 15, and Rs 20 is insulting for the audience, the Indian Express reported.



The actor was speaking at a question and answer session hosted by Shyam Singha Roy where he made remarks against the government move. The actor went further in his criticism of the move and said that it was utterly illogical to have a grocery’s counter look bigger than a theater that gives employment to lots of people. The actor said that it would be nothing less than an insult to him if he was told during his school days that he cannot pay Rs 100 for a picnic plan.



Even as the matter has reached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, if the decision stays for a few more months then a lot of big-budget films like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Bheemla Nayak and Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam are bound to suffer from huge losses from the Andhra Pradesh cinema halls. Nani is not the only actor who has come out against the government move as previously actors like Chiranjeevi, Siddharth and filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao have also expressed concern over the government move.