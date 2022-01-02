Actor Mohit Raina gets married, Bollywood celebs send congratulatory wishes

“Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit,” Raina captioned the picture.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was the talk of the country in 2021. However in 2022, Vicky’s co-star from the film ‘Uri’, Mohit Raina, kicked off the New Year while making headlines for similar reasons! Raina, who was seen in a prominent role as Major Karan Kashyap in the blockbuster film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ announced his surprise wedding with Aditi on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing app Instagram on Saturday, the actor dropped pictures from his intimate wedding ceremony.

“Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit,” Raina captioned the picture.

Seconds after the wedding post, Bollywood filmmakers and stars wrote beautiful comments and wishes for the newlywed couple. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actresses Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur too congratulated the couple.

Mohit Raina was last seen in ‘Shiddat’ with Daina Penty. The actor earlier gained massive popularity in television for the show ‘Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev’, where the actor played the role of Lord Shiva.