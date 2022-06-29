Actor Meena, who has starred in several South Indian movies, lost her husband to lung infection; tributes pour in

Indian actress Meena’s husband Vidyasagar died at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday. Meena has predominantly worked in Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries as well as in Bollywood films. Her husband Vidyasar was a businessman based out in Bengaluru.

Vidyasagar was reportedly suffering from a severe lung infection. According to reports, he had been in the hospital for the last couple of months. He was aged 48. The news was shared by Meenu’s colleague and actor Sarath Kumar, who took to Twitter to pay his condolences.

Sarath was shocked to learn about the untimely demise of Meenas husband. He has worked with her in a couple of films. Sarath paid tribute to the actor on Twitter. He wrote: “It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar, our family’s heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace (sic).”

Actor Khushbhu Sundar also shared her condolences on social media. “Waking up to terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena’s husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling a lung ailment for a long. My heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family (sic),” she posted.

Meena and Vidyasaghar got married in 2009. Meena became one of the most prominent actors in the Tamil film industry during the 90s and early 2000s. She worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Their daughter Nainika was born soon after their wedding.

She was recently seen in the Drishyam franchise of Malayalam.