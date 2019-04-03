Actor Irrfan back in Bollywood! Posts heartfelt note thanking fans and well-wishers

By: | Published: April 3, 2019 3:45 PM

National award winning actor and Padma Shri awardee Irrfan Khan, who had been missing from the silver screen after suffering from a critical illness, took to his twitter handle to post a heartfelt message of gratitude.

He announced that he is ‘traveling back to his fans’ as the immense love and support that he received from his fans and well-wishers soothed him (IE)

Bollywood’s long-standing wait for the return of one of its finest actors comes to an end! National award winning actor and Padma Shri awardee Irrfan Khan, who had been missing from the silver screen after suffering from a critical illness, took to his twitter handle to post a heartfelt message of gratitude. He announced that he is ‘traveling back to his fans’ as the immense love and support that he received from his fans and well-wishers soothed him in his process of healing and recovery.

His powerful post on Twitter is sure to leave all his admirers and fans teary-eyed. The message was soul stirring as he also shared some reflections of life after going through a difficult phase. He explained that it is the love and warmth that he received during his illness, which provided the much-needed redemption for healing positively and being the true medicinal cure.

See tweet:

(Irrfan Khan’s twitter handle)

The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour last year in the month of February. He travelled to London for his Cancer treatment after he informed fans that he was suffering from a ‘rare condition’. The actor is currently working on the sequel of his hit film Hindi Medium. He has returned home to India and was snapped at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, earlier this week.

He was quoted in an interview last year that for the first time, he felt what ‘freedom’ truly meant and it was as if he was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it. His confidence and belief in the intelligence of the cosmos became absolute and that the cork does not need to control the current. He added that his experience was like being gently rocked in the cradle of nature.

Irrfan is widely known for his powerful, versatile and natural acting in films like The Lunchbox, Piku, Maqbool and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns. After his treatment, he is all set to be back on the big screen. Bollywood awaits his next triumph!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Actor Irrfan back in Bollywood! Posts heartfelt note thanking fans and well-wishers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition