Actor Irrfan back in Bollywood! Posts heartfelt note thanking fans and well-wishers

Bollywood’s long-standing wait for the return of one of its finest actors comes to an end! National award winning actor and Padma Shri awardee Irrfan Khan, who had been missing from the silver screen after suffering from a critical illness, took to his twitter handle to post a heartfelt message of gratitude. He announced that he is ‘traveling back to his fans’ as the immense love and support that he received from his fans and well-wishers soothed him in his process of healing and recovery.

His powerful post on Twitter is sure to leave all his admirers and fans teary-eyed. The message was soul stirring as he also shared some reflections of life after going through a difficult phase. He explained that it is the love and warmth that he received during his illness, which provided the much-needed redemption for healing positively and being the true medicinal cure.

The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour last year in the month of February. He travelled to London for his Cancer treatment after he informed fans that he was suffering from a ‘rare condition’. The actor is currently working on the sequel of his hit film Hindi Medium. He has returned home to India and was snapped at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, earlier this week.

He was quoted in an interview last year that for the first time, he felt what ‘freedom’ truly meant and it was as if he was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it. His confidence and belief in the intelligence of the cosmos became absolute and that the cork does not need to control the current. He added that his experience was like being gently rocked in the cradle of nature.

Irrfan is widely known for his powerful, versatile and natural acting in films like The Lunchbox, Piku, Maqbool and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns. After his treatment, he is all set to be back on the big screen. Bollywood awaits his next triumph!