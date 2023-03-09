Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Veteran Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik has died at 66. While the cause of death is unknown, Anupam Kher confirmed the news on Twitter.

He wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

According to Kher, Kaushik was at a friend’s home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack,” Anupam Kher told PTI.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, Deewana Mastana, and Udta Punjab.

Kaushik’s last post on his official Twitter account was a series of pictures from the annual Holi celebrations organised by noted lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on March 7 in Mumbai.

“Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha .. wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors,” he wrote.

Known for his comic timing, Kaushik was also a director. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

WITH PTI INPUTS



