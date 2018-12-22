Actor Dhanush announces next movie Asuran with Vetrimaaran

Some of Dhanush’s best movies are Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Aadukalam.

Tamil superstar Dhanush has announced that he is working on a new project. In a tweet put out today, the 35-year-old actor revealed the name of the next movie for which he and renowned director Vetrimaaran will team up once again. The film is titled ‘Asuran’.

“As #maari2’s success news is pouring in from everywhere, I’m delighted to announce my next with @VetriMaaran #Asuran .. will be produced by @theVcreations thanu sir,” he said in a tweet.

As #maari2's success news is pouring in from everywhere , I'm delighted to announce my next with @VetriMaaran #Asuran .. will be produced by @theVcreations thanu sir. pic.twitter.com/O2encUqAcu — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 22, 2018

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran had recently teamed up for Tamil gangster Vada Chennai.

Dhanush’s Maari 2 hit the screen earlier this week and it is expected to do well. The movie is the sequel to 2015’s action comedy Maari. The movie has got mix reviews with critics giving ratings from 2-4. In Chennai alone, Dhanush’s Maari2 earned Rs 41 lakhs till Friday.

Following the announcement, the fans of Dhanush expressed their happiness on social media with some of them even going to the extent of declaring it a blockbuster. Some also hailed the Dhanush-Vetri Maaran combo which, they feel, will make it a classic.

So far, Dhanush has starred in over 25 films. Some of his best movies are Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Aadukalam. Dhanush won the Best Actor award for his performance in Aadukalam. His popular song “Why this Kolaveri Di” became the first Indian music video to cross 100 million views on YouTube in 2011.