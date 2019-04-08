Actor Allu Arjun to star in Sriram Venu’s next film titled ‘Icon’

The producers announced the film on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s 36th birthday

Sri Venkateswara Creations recently announced a new project, which will have actor Allu Arjun in its lead role.The project has been titled as Icon, which the producers announced on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s 36th birthday. According to a report by The Indian Express, ‘Icon’ will be directed by Sriram Venu, whose last directorial project was Middle Class Abbayi (MCA), starring Nani. The filmmakers are expected to share further details of the remaining cast and crew soon. Sri Venkateswara Creations is a film production company based in Hyderabad and Allu Arjun has worked primarily in the Telugu film industry.

According to the report, Allu Arjun took his own time to finalise his films after Naa Illu India failed to live up to the expectations and make considerable money at the box office. It was speculated that he was in talks with ace filmmaker Vikram Kumar, who has films like 24, Hello, Ishq and Manam to his credit. However, the project did not materialize for reasons which are best known to the filmmakers themselves. Besides the project Icon, the Arya star has films with successful directors Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar in the pipeline. By the end of the month of March, the actor will start shooting for his untitled film with Trivikram. The upcoming film will be the actor-director duo’s third collaboration after hit films like Julai (2012) and S/O Satyamurthy (2015).

After completing Trivikram’s film, Allu Arjun is expected to join the sets of director Sukumar’s film in the second half of 2019. In addition to this, Sukumar’s directorial debut Arya in the year 2004, which was also written by him, gave the first solo break to actor Allu Arjun. Five years later, Sukumar did a sequel of the film, namely Arya 2, with Allu Arjun again, and that was also a hit.