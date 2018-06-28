Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher unveils Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. See Pics

Anupam Kher as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra who are essaying the roles of Gandhi family scions – Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi respectively. (Image: Twitter/Anupam Kher)

Anupam Kher’s upcoming film ‘Accidental Prime Minister’ created quite a buzz when it was announced. Kher’s pictures in the course of the shooting of the movie had been shared extensively on social media. Now, Kher, who is playing the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the upcoming movie has shared a picture on his Twitter handle. The pictures are of co-actors Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra who are essaying the roles of Gandhi family scions – Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi respectively.

The picture shows the three characters in conversation with each other.

Talking about her role of Priyanka Gandhi, Aahana told indianexpress.com how excited she was and that it is also important to get the look right because the characters that are portrayed are from real life.

Kher had earlier shared the first look pictures of actors Divya Seth Shah and Ram Avatar Bharadwaj who play Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, respectively.

Kher said in an interview to IANS: “As an actor, to portray a contemporary personality like Dr. Manmohan Singh is immensely challenging because he is a part of the media era so people know his personality minutely. I have been trying to internalize the character and looking forward to translating my effort onto the celluloid.

The film is based on a book written by Manmohan Singh’s former media advisor Sanjay Baru and is helmed by debutant director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, alongside Hansal Mehta as the creative producer. Akshaye Khanna will be seen in the role of Baru whereas German actor Suzanne Bernert will be donning the role of Sonia Gandhi. The film is set to release on December 21 alongside Shahrukh Khan’s Zero.