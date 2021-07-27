Abhay Deol’s Disney ‘Spin’ to soon release in India; watch the movie on this date

Abhay Deol will be playing the role of Rhea’s father Arvind Kumar (Photo: IE/ Amit Chakravarty)

You will soon watch actor Abhay Deol in the Disney movie . The actor has announced recently that he is part of the Disney movie ‘Spin’. People in India can watch the film starting August 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie will first premiere in the Us on August 13.

Directed by Manjari Makijany, the story of the film revolves around an Indian American teen Rhea Kumar, played by Avantika Vandanapu, who finds her calling in creating DJ mixes. Abhay Deol will be playing the role of Rhea’s father Arvind Kumar. The trailer of the movie has been released by Disney plus Hotstar premium on its social media handle three days back with the caption: We know you guys want to go out for a spin but how about we bring Spin to you? #Spin premieres on August 15.

Actor Abhay Deol also took to his social media profiles and shared the trailer of the film. While sharing the trailer of Spin last month, he also penned a note about his first time experience with the Disney films. The actor wrote that this movie is more special to him as it is his departure from his own status quo to finally being able to do films for a much younger audience. The actor also added that it is a gem of a movie and it will leave the audience smiling and feeling good.

The movie is scheduled to premiere on Disney International HD and Disney Plus Hotstar on August 15 in India. Apart from Abhay Deol, the audience will see many others in prominent roles–Michela Luci, Kerri Medders, Anna Cathcart, Meera Syal, Agam Darshi among others.

Abhay Deol was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi na Milegi Dobara in 2011 and made his debut in Bollywood in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali’s film Socha Na Tha.